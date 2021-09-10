Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.31. Euclid Capital Growth ETF shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000.

