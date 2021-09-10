EUNO Price Reaches $0.0028 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $17.36 million and $3,648.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00868776 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,310,690,072 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

