Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

