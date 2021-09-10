Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.