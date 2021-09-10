Evedo Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

