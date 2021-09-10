Evercore ISI Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $62.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

