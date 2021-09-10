Everipedia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.83 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $162.31 million and $14.83 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,372,971 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

