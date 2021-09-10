Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

TSE:ET opened at C$13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.04 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 98.72%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $93,821.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.