ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,665 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of ExlService worth $44,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 284.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.