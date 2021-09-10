F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The firm has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

