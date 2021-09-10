F3Logic LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.57. 19,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

