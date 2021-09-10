F3Logic LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 37.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

