F3Logic LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $247.36. 30,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,494. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $248.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

