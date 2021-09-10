F3Logic LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 88,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

