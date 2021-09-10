F3Logic LLC Purchases 3,459 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $205.57. 78,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.