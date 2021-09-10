Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBGGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $17.79 on Friday. Fabege has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

