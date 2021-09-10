Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,653 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.66. The stock had a trading volume of 524,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.