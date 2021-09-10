Falcon Project (FNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $64,823.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $64,823.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

