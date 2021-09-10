Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 1,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,271. The stock has a market cap of $416.16 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 79.3% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.