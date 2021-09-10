Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

