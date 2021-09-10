Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.01 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Fear has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $5.88 million and $9.01 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042864 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.