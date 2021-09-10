Feathercoin (FTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,269.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.