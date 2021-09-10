Fei Protocol Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $413.28 million and $41.86 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

