Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 31,553 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

