Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.81. 21,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

