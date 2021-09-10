Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.