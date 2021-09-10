Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 3,180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Silversage Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96.

