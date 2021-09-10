Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

