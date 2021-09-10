Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $585.63 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $585.63 million and $127.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

