FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

