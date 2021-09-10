Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $55.75.

