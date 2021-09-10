Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,342.2% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.