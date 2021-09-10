Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.47. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 12,085 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30.

