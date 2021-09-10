Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 23,400 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

