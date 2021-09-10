Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer Sells 6,372 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

