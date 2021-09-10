Fireball Hits Market Capitalization of $131,821.64 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Fireball has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $131,821.64 and $108.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00014781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00150540 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

