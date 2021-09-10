First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First American Financial worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First American Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

