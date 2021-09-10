First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman Sells 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796.

FR stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.47. 359,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,249. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.80.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

