First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. CWM LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 43.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Snowflake by 790.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 35.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $322.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion and a PE ratio of -104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,453 shares of company stock valued at $304,587,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

