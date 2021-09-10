First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.78. 88,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

