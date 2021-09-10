First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.