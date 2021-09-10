First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 985 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.90. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.