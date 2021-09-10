First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.06. 117,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

