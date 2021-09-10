First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average is $395.67. The company has a market capitalization of $384.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

