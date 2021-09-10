First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,018 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. 28,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

