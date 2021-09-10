First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,387 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

