First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,744,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 497,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

