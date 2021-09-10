First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,832 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,144,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 261,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

