First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,299 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Square by 108.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Square by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.45. 234,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.