First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,515 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 247,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

